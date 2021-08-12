- The M6 Galway Dublin motorway eastbound between Junctions 17 and 18 remains closed following a very serious crash at lunchtime at the Tuam/Sligo exit. Local diversions are in place, and there are serious delays. Emergency services are still at the scene.
- In Limerick, a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a four year old boy. He sustained head injuries at a house in Rathbane on March 13th.
- 42 thousand 12 to 15 year olds have already registered for a vaccine. The portal opened for the cohort last evening.
