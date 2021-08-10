- The number of pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine will double this week – to over 700. The programme will extend this week, as 12 to 15 year olds are now eligible for a vaccine.
- There are 2,300 outstanding passport applications across Galway. New figures, released to Sinn Fein, show that nationally, there is currently a backlog of 112 thousand applications.
- A decision is due early next month on the Presentation Sisters plans for a two storey 14 bedroom convent building at Presentation Road in the city.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]