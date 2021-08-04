- Katherine Zappone will not accept the appointment by the government to be UN Special Envoy. In a statement, she said it is clear that criticism of the appointment process has impacted the legitimacy of the role itself.
- An Bord Pleanála has backed Galway City Council’s decision to grant Galway Rape Crisis Centre planning permission for a new building at Claddagh Quay.
- The Catholic Priest Association is calling for greater clarity surrounding upcoming First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies.