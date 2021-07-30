- Galway County Council has outlined the timeline for a controversial plan for a large scale social and affordable housing development on the Oranmore Road in Claregalway
- The Dáil’s Business Committee is in session to discuss criticism of the Oireachtas from President Michael D Higgins. The President says too much legislation is being left until the end of the Dáil term – leaving him little time to consider it.
- Kinvara nurse turned farmer, Deirdre McMahon, has won the national title of Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year