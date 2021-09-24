- Permission has been secured to build a major sports facility at Renville West in Oranmore. This was a second bid to bring the amenity to Oranmore, led by Renville Sports Project Committee.
- The Foreign Affairs Minister says he wants to repair the ‘very stained’ relationship between the government and the unionist community. Simon Coveney will travel to Belfast next week and hold more talks over the Northern Ireland protocol.
- One of the largest lotto jackpots is up for grabs this weekend. The top prize is expected to hit 18 million euro tomorrow evening.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]