- The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says there will be an increase in the minimum wage in the budget. He also believes the point at which someone begins to pay the higher rate of tax, should go up.
- Young Galway climate action protestors will gather in Eyre Square in the city tomorrow for a demonstration. It’s part of the ‘Fridays for Future’ campaign – a worldwide movement of student led strikes.
- The President of the Students Union at GMIT says some students are being forced to commute up to 5 hours a day due to the lack of available accommodation in Galway city and county.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]