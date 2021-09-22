- Contact tracing is being stopped in primary schools and childcare facilities from Monday. It means testing of asymptomatic close contacts will be discontinued. The changes do not include special education facilities.
- Following the post mortem examination Gardai are treating the discovery of a body near the coast in Kinvara as a tragedy. Efforts are underway to identify the woman.
- Sinn Fein MLAs are welcoming Joe Biden’s latest warning to Boris Johnson about risking peace in Northern Ireland, by tampering with the protocol.
