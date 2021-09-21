- The Secretary General of the UN says the world has never been more threatened or more divided. COVID and climate change are predicted to dominate discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York.
- Galway’s Crime Prevention Officer is appealing to students to avoid drugs, and get involved with other aspects of campus life instead as they return to the city’s colleges for the new academic year.
- Smoking among teenage boys is growing in popularity, for the first time in 25 years.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]