- Commitments to end direct provision are “slipping”, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission. It says the Government is already missing deadlines for short term commitments.
- Galway City councillors have paved the way for an Aldi development at a site on the Monivea Road that has been derelict for almost 20 years. It’s on the site of the demolished Comer Machinery in 2005.
- Frontline NHS workers have become some of the first people in the UK to receive their coronavirus booster jabs.
