- There were 40 outbreaks of COVID in schools last week – a threefold increase. There were also 22 outbreaks in childcare facilities, four in nursing homes and10 in hospitals.
- There are renewed calls for the runway at the former Galway Airport site at Carnmore is preserved, fueled by reports that Intel is considering a site near Oranmore.
- There was heated debate at County Hall this week over discussion about the potential for the National Cycleway to pass through Athenry.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]