- Sláintecare controversy deepens as 11 members of the Implementation Advisory Council for the healthcare plan say they are concerned following the “shock” resignation of 2 senior officials.
- A HR specialist is advising employers to start planning now, to facilitate workers’ holidays later in the year. Almost half of Irish workers did not take all of their leave entitlements last year.
- A free e-waste recycling event takes place in Oranmore tomorrow. Items which will be accepted include washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones or remote controls.
