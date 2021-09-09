- Ireland continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the EU with a 14-day incidence rate of 434 cases per 100,000 people. Greece is the second worst, at 380.
- An appeal has been lodged against a proposal for a major mixed-use development at City North Business Park on the Tuam Road. The plans would include several blocks of commercial offices and over 300 residential units, as well as a 150 bed hotel and retail units.
- The Foreign Affairs Minister says no ‘positive agenda’ would be served by the breakdown of the Stormont Assembly. It’s after the DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, threatened to bring it down, if issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol aren’t fixed.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]