- Adult day services for people with disabilities are to return to full capacity by October 22nd. Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte insists it is now safe for day services to increase capacity.
- Galway City Council is planning to extend the Outdoor Dining in Galway for 3 additional weeks until October 22nd. The notices will issue tomorrow
- Ian Bailey is calling on the Garda Commissioner to order a cold case review into Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder.
