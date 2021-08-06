Home News Coming up on FYI Galway from 5
- The government is likely to allow Communions and Confirmations to take place from September. The move to allow sacraments to take place follows a number of bishops saying they were going ahead with the ceremonies anyway.
- The Licenced Vintners Association has called for late bars and nightclubs to be opened in September. It’s also calling for live music to be allowed indoors after changes to the Fáilte Ireland guidelines today.
- One million euro has been awarded to sports clubs across Galway to purchase sports equipment. The allocations have been made under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.