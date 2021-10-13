Home News Coming up on FYI Galway from 5
- Galway IFA Chair brands decision by Agriculture Minister to hold only Galway CAP consultation in West of the county this evening “a big disappointment”
- A consumer expert says credit card companies “made a mistake” by refunding Ryanair customers, who opted out of flying during lockdown. The airline has now asked for the money back
- Star Trek actor William Shatner’s become the oldest person in space. The 90 year-old – along with three other passengers – has blasted off from Texas in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket.