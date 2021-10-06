Home News Coming up on FYI Galway from 5
- The Health Minister says he’s puzzled by claims from former Slaintecare officials alleging change in the health service is impossible.
- Sinn Fein has raised ongoing issues with Derrybrien Wind Farm with the EU Commission. Ireland currently owes over €15m in fines, following a major landslide in 2003 – with the penalties continuing to rise on a daily basis.
- A Status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties which comes into effect from midnight. Met Eireann says the heavy rain will affect Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal from midnight tonight until 3 o clock Saturday morning.