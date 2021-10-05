Home News Coming up on FYI Galway from 5
- Lidl Ireland will host an online public meeting this week to present plans for a new €10m store in Athenry. The virtual community briefing on Friday will outline the proposed plans, which would create 30 new jobs and include a carpark with electric vehicle charging points.
- SIPTU warns a mass exodus of childcare professionals is inevitable if Budget 2022 fails to address issues facing the sector.
- Very wet conditions are expected to hit western coastal counties on Thursday and Friday. Met Eireann has issued an advisory for Connacht until Saturday.