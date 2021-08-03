- The Taoiseach says the completion of the deal to buy 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Romania will help to speed up the vaccine roll-out through this month
- Locally, a new site has been secured for a respite service in east Galway. The four bed unit will provide full-time residential care for young people, under 18 years old, who were previously being care for in temporary respite accommodation
- In Cork, two people have died after a bus struck a number of parked cars and hit a pedestrian at Cork harbour in Monkstown