Comer Group says it intends to move forward with Corrib Great Southern redevelopment

The Comer Group says it intends to move forward with plans for the long awaited redevelopment of the Corrib Great Southern site.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell who met with representatives of Comer Group Ireland this week regarding the derelict hotel.

The development company told Deputy Farrell that they have plans in place which were delayed by the Covid pandemic, and that the project remains a priority.

It comes as the Corrib Great Southern has been on the City Council’s Derelict Sites Register since 2010 and has been the scene of number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in recent years, including several fires.

