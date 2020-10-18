Comer Brothers once again top list of Galway’s richest people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Luke and Brian Comer have once again been identified as Galway’s wealthiest people.

They’re included in the Sunday Times Rich List 2020, which details the top 300 richest people in Ireland.

The Glenamaddy brothers are now worth just over €1bn – and experienced a rise of €23m in their fortune over the past 12 months.

Next is Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley, who boasts an estimated fortune of €455m – that’s no change in the past 12 months.

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh and his wife Una now hold a combined wealth of €312m, which represents a drop of €10m compared to the figure for 2019.

The owners of Galway-based Smyths Toys – Anthony, Patrick, Thomas and Liam Smyth – experienced a rise of €10m in their personal fortune, and are now worth €220m.

Galway-based engineering and property entrepreneur Padraic McHale, his wife Martina and his brother Martin now control a combined wealth of €162m – a drop of €20m since last year.

Other Galway based figures to make the national rich-list with largely unchanged fortunes include care home developer Bill Hughes, software engineer and businessman Pearse Mee, Viviscal founder James Murphy and property giant Frank Burke.

Overall, the Weston Family are still the richest people in the country with a fortune of almost €12bn.

Sunday Times Irish Rich List Compiler, Colm Murphy says they’re doing well despite the pandemic…

