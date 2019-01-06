Comer brothers flip Dublin office block for €77m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glenamaddy property developers Luke and Brian Comer have made a profit of almost €80m on a Dublin office block purchased during the recession.

The block on East Wall Road near the docklands was bought for €5 from a bank appointed receiver over another developer.

Brothers Luke and Brian Comer purchased the Beckett Building in 2013 from a receiver appointed by Bank of Scotland over the assets of developer Liam Carroll.

At that time, the cost was about €5m.

After fitting out the six storey building, the Comer brothers sold it on to South Korean-based Kookmin Bank last year for €101m.

According to The Sunday Times, corporate filings show that the firm used to acquire and develop the building, Favonius Property Company, is being wound up.

It has assets of almost €77m with liabilities of just €68 thousand.

Last year, Luke Comer revealed the group’s Irish property portfolio is worth over €2bn – and they intend building more than 10 thousand residential units in Galway, Cork and Dublin within 5 years.