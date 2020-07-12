Comer brothers companies post profits of over €200m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Companies connected to Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer recorded over €200m in profit last year.

That’s according to the Business Post, which says the majority of the profits are connected to investment properties.

Property developers Luke and Brian Comer are among the wealthiest people in the country, with an estimated worth of around €3bn.

Now, the Business Post reports companies connected to the Glenamaddy brothers recorded profits of hundreds of millions of euro last year.

It’s understood the majority of the profits are connected to revaluations of investment properties owned by the family.

The largest single profit was recorded at Sansovino Property Company Limited, which recorded a profit of €82m during the 12 month period to June 2019.

The Comer Group controls several hundred companies around the world with particularly strong interests in Europe and the United States.