Colombian environmental and human rights defender to give talk in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Colombian anti-mining activist will visit the city tomorrow as part of Latin American Week.

Jakeline Romero Epiayu, an indigenous Colombian environmental and human rights defender is to speak at an event co-hosted by the Irish Centre for Human Rights and Latin America Solidarity Centre.

Jakeline has been campaigning against the extraction activities of the Cerrejón coal mine in Columbia for years.

The coal is exported worldwide, including to Ireland – despite widespread reports of human rights abuses.

According to LARC, the ESB has imported over 90 percent of its coal from the mine.

For more on this story tune into FYI Galway @ 5