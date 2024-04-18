Galway Bay FM

18 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Collection of photographs published documenting the history of University of Galway

A collection of photographs documenting the history of University of Galway has been published.

The collection contains over 350 images from the late 19th century to the mid-1990s

The project, sponsored by Agallamh na Seanórach/Retired Staff Association, was launched in November 2021 to commemorate the university’s 175th anniversary.

Supported by the President’s fund, University of Galway is the first in Ireland to launch such a project.

Retired Professor Jane Conroy spoke to our reporter Joshua Byrne about the project.

 

