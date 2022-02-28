Collection drive for Ukrainian refugees underway in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Galway public are being encouraged to contribute to a collection drive for Ukrainian refugees that have fled to Poland as a result of the invasion.

Smakoteka Polish Shop at Kingsvalley near Galway Crystal is organising items to fill a truck travelling to Poland on Thursday.

Clean, new items of general clothing and winter wear are sought for men, women and children – as well as blankets, throws, sleeping bags, towels, pillows and duvets.

Also sought are essential items for babies, including nappies and formula, as well as pencils, crayons, notebooks and coloring books for children.

Those contributing are asked to pack items into cardboard boxes clearly marked with the contents.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local Green Party rep Stephanie Klapp says it’s important that anything offered is fit for purpose.