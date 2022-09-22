Cold water poured on proposals to retain Derrybrien Wind Farm

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Cold water has once again been poured on proposals that Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway could remain operational.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Michael McNamara, who said it should be strongly considered in light of threats to our electricity security.

It’s after the ESB confirmed the development will be decommissioned, following a long running legal saga spanning two decades.

Responding to the proposal, Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said there’s nothing to consider.