Cold water poured on demand for school traffic warden in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cold water has been poured on demands for a school traffic warden in Claregalway for the upcoming school year.

Raising the issue at County Hall this week, Councillor Jim Cuddy said it’s something parents are demanding, with good cause given the busy N83 running through the village.

But he was informed that no allocation was made in this year’s budget – and the matter can be examined in 2024 to see what can be done.

Councillor Cuddy feels that’s not good enough – and money has to be found to ensure a warden is in place for September.