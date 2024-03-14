Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in LIDL Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme

Local shoppers have helped Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in the Lidl Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme.

The school, along with three others, was a runner up in the video competition, which was decided by public vote.

The money will go towards facilities, equipment and resources for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir’s Ladies Gaelic Football team.

Lidl has invested more than €700,000 in LGFA clubs and secondary schools through the Lidl Plus Rewards scheme over the past three years.