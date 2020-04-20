Coláiste Baile Cláir opts not to participate in Junior Cert exam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coláiste Baile Cláir has taken a decision not to participate in the Junior Cycle exam this autumn.

The school says the decision was taken in the interest of the wellbeing of students who were due to return to a school based exam scheduled for the new school term.

Students at the Claregalway school will instead take part in a series of school online assessments over the month of May with results in June.

It comes as earlier this month, the government announced that junior cert exams have been cancelled, with students set to take school based tests early in the new school year in September.

It’s understood students at the school will be facilitated should they chose to take the junior cert exam in Autumn.

Principal at Coláiste Baile Cláir Alan Mongey says students were very anxious about their return in the autumn and the uncertainty about the exam arrangements….