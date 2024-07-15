Galway Bay FM

Coillte to carry out forest biodiversity improvement works at Kilcornan Wood

Coillte is planning works to improve and enhance the long-term biodiversity value of Kilcornan Wood in Galway.

The recreation site in Clarinbridge has been recognised by Coillte as an area vital for biodiversity preservation.

The plan is seeking to gradually expand the species of tree, helping to create new habitats and encourage a wide variety of animals and plants to flourish.

The approach is aimed at ensuring a permanent forest cover is retained at Kilcornan for decades to come.

The first intervention is planned for later this summer, and works will last for approximately three to four weeks.

Warning signage will be erected and temporary diversions may be in place during forest operations.

 

