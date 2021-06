print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cocaine worth €140,000 has been seized in Galway City.

Gardai found the drugs during the search of a house in the Newcastle Road area yesterday.

Almost 3,000 euro in cash was also discovered.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene – he’s being held at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.