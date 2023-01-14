Cocaine to the value of €34,000 seized following Search Operation in Oughterard

Gardaí have seized cocaine valued at €34,000 and a sum of cash following a search operation in Galway yesterday evening

The search was carried out by the Galway Divisional Drug Unit at a residence in Oughterard and Cocaine believed to be worth €34,000 and €2,150 in cash was seized following the search.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained by Gardaí.

He has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.