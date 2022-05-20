Cocaine, cannabis and cash seized at domestic residence in Galway city

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Drugs, tablets and cash to the value of €61,000 have been seized in Galway city as part of Operation Tara.

Cocaine worth €55,000, Viagra tablets worth €6,000, €600 in cannabis and €4,000 in cash were seized at the location.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and later detained at Galway Divisional Headquarters under section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The man has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.