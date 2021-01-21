Cocaine and cannabis seized after search of house and field in Turloughmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have arrested two men after seizing suspected cocaine and cannabis herb worth over 122 thousand euro in Turloughmore.

The drugs and four thousand euro in cash were recovered at a house and field in Turloughmore last evening at around 5:30.

During the search of the house they located and seized €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis. Gardaí also seized almost €4,000 in cash, a weighing scales and mixing agent.

When Gardai started to search the house, one man fled into a nearby field

He was pursued by Gardaí, and observed discarding items in the field.

Gardaí recovered a further €84,200 worth of cocaine in this field following the pursuit.

This man, who is in his early 30s, was arrested.

Gardaí also arrested a second man, in his mid-30s, who was present in the house at the time.

Both were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at North Western Regional Headquarters, in Murrough, Galway.

They have since been charged in connection with the drugs seizure and will appear before Galway District Court this afternoon.