Coastguard warns public of offshore winds after boy rescued from water in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Coastguard is warning beach-goers in Galway to be cautious of gusty southeasterly winds which are blowing out into the sea.

It comes following the rescue of a 6-year-old boy who was washed a mile out to sea on his surfboard at Renvyle in Connemara yesterday due to offshore winds.

Malin Coastguard was alerted to the situation just after 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.

It tasked the Rescue 118 helicopter as well as Cleggan Coastguard and Clifden RNLI.

It also issued a pan-pan broadcast which alerted a local fisherman who found the boy and brought him to shore.

The child was assessed by crews on the shore who concluded he did not require further medical attention.

Malin Coastguard is urging the public to be wary of winds blowing out into the sea and is asking people not to bring inflatable toys to the beach.

Darragh O’Malley Daly from Malin Coastguard says lifeguards won’t be on duty this bank holiday weekend.

To hear from Mr O’Malley Daly, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..