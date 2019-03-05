Precautionary search of city waterway after shoes discovered at Nimmo’s Pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say the coastguard was deployed this afternoon as a precautionary measure only, after a pair of shoes were discovered at Nimmo’s Pier.

It’s understood a member of the public raised the alarm.

Gardaí examined camera footage for the area and a search was co-ordinated with emergency services as a precaution.

Gardai say nobody was seen entering the water.

Galway RNLI conducted a search of the waterways in the city this afternoon as part of the operation and will continue the search tomorrow.