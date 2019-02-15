Coastguard helicopter joins search for missing city man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Coastguard helicopter has been deployed to assist in a search for a missing city man.

24 year old Conor Burke was last seen near Electric nightclub at Abbeygate Street in the city at 1.45 yesterday morning.

Conor Burke is described as being 6 feet tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen Conor was wearing a light blue t-shirt with white stripes, a light blue denim shirt with short sleeves, a dark navy jacket and blue jeans.

Conor’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí are poring through CCTV footage from the city centre in an effort to establish Conor’s movements before he went missing.

The Coastguard Sikorsky helicopter is now carrying out a routine search of the water and coastline in Galway as part of the search for Conor.

Anyone who may have information about Conor Burke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 57 62 13.