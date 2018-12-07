Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Coastguard helicopter deployed following reports of missing man in Galway Bay

Written by on 7 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat was launched this afternoon following reports that a man had gone missing while out on a boat in Galway Bay.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime – and a Valentia Coast Guard Helicopter was deployed to assist in the search effort.

The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat had been taking a local resident for medical treatment at the time of the reported incident, but was temporarily diverted.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm and the man reported missing was discovered safe and well a short time later.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Further status yellow weather warning issued for Galway

7 December 2018

0 0

Galway TD tells Dail he’ll be ‘dead and buried’ before new hospital is built at Merlin Park

7 December 2018

0 0

Drilling underway at new borehole near Kilconnell for water supply source

7 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway TD tells Dail he’ll be ‘dead and buried’ before new hospital is built at Merlin Park

Thumbnail
Previous post

Connacht boosted by return of Irish internationals for Perpignan challenge

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend