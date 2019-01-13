Coastal searches to resume this afternoon for man seen entering water in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further searches will be carried out this afternoon for a man seen entering the River Corrib in the city.

It’s after a member of the public witnessed a man entering the water at O’ Brien’s Bridge on Wednesday night.

A search was carried out by emergency services assisted by the Coast Guard, but no trace of the man has been found to date.

Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit has confirmed that it will carry out fresh searches of the coastline this afternoon.

The search will begin at Calasanctius College in Oranmore at 12.30 – anyone wishing to join the effort is urged to wear a high-vis jacket, wellies, waterproof clothing and to bring a stick.