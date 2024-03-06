Galway Bay FM

6 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year

Share story:
Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year

The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major overhaul this year.

Last year, Galway City Council carried out resurfacing works on the road towards the village, which stopped at the county boundary.

A meeting this week heard that the crossing point is extremely obvious, as cars start to bump and rattle due to the stark difference in road quality.

But at County Hall, engineers confirmed to Councillor Liam Carroll that significant works will be carried out later this year to complete the works into Oranmore.

Councillor Carroll says it’s long overdue as it’s an extremely busy road.

Share story:

Tuam area councillors push for more power on maintenance issues in private estates

There’s a push from local councillors to have more power in alleviating maintenance issues in private housing estates in Tuam. Councillor Donagh Kil...

Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway

Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway. It’s working with the National Office in seeking approval ...

Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people "having no choice" but to emigrate

A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Farrell that many people “have no choice” but t...

New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared to the same time in 2023. That’s despite an increase...