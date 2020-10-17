Coalition leaders to meet today to discuss six week lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The leaders of the three coalition parties will meet later today to discuss placing the country back into a six week lockdown.

NPHET has recommended Level 5 restrictions for the entire country.

1,000 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths were confirmed yesterday.

The latest figures show Galway had 75 new cases, and an incidence rate of 229 per 100 thousand population.

The chief medical officer’s urging people to keep their social contacts to an ‘absolute minimum’ this weekend.

Dr Tony Holohan says every time someone physically interacts with another person, they’re giving Covid the chance to spread.

Meanwhile, daily totals of Covid-19 cases across Europe are reaching record levels in multiple countries.

Germany reported a record 7,334 new cases yesterday, while Italy’s daily total exceeded 10,000 for the first time on Friday.

Austria’s Foreign Minister has tested positive for coronavirus and might have caught it at an EU meeting on Monday.

Alexander Schallenberg was in Luxembourg with his European counterparts, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

All members of Austria’s government are being tested today as a precaution.

Also, The Czech Republic is entering a 30 day state of emergency in an attempt to curb Europe’s largest sudden spike in recent weeks.