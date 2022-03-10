Coach set to leave Williamstown next week on humanitarian aid journey to Polish border

Galway Bay Fm newsroom- Williamstown coach operator Aidan Geraghty will travel to Poland on Wednesday where he and a team of six volunteers will bring supplies to refugees fleeking Ukraine.

The 57 seater coach will travel to Zamosc, 35 miles from the Ukranian border, where they will deliver the aid at one of the key crossings into Poland.

The team then hopes to bring a coach load load of Ukrainian citizens back on the return journey.

A gofund me page has already raised over €5,000 since being set up on Sunday night.

It’s available only at gofundme – Coach to Ukraine and back Campaign.

Aidan Geraghty says the team includes his daughter Gemmisha, three drivers, a mechanic and a medical student.

Tune into Galway Talks tomorrow morning where Sally Ann Barrett will speak to Aidan as he prepares for the journey.