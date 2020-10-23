CMO ‘not concerned’ about breakdown in contact tracing as Galway has 2nd highest number of new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Medical Officer says he’s not concerned about the breakdown in the contact tracing system.

The HSE asked 2,500 thousand people who tested positive to do their own contact tracing after the system became overwhelmed.

A further 1,066 cases were confirmed last night, along with three additional deaths.

There were 104 new cases recorded in Galway according to the latest figures – the second highest figure in the country.

The national 14 day incidence rate is now 302 cases per 100 thousand people.

Dr Tony Holohan says everyone needs to do their part to reduce transmission.

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland say an outbreak among the majority of residents at a nursing home in Ahascragh is very disturbing.

25 out of the 27 residents at Nightingale Nursing home were confirmed to have the virus, while one person has died.

The HSE says it’s providing support to the care home.

Nursing Homes Ireland Chief Executive, Tadhg Daly says nursing homes are more vulnerable due to a rise in community transmission…

