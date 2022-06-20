Clynagh graveyard set for extension

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for an extension of the graveyard at Clynagh, outside Carraroe village in Connemara.

The proposal involves an additional 500 burial places.

There would also be a car park with 144 parking spaces.

The site is adjacent to the existing council graveyard.

The application is led by Patrick McDonagh and has been granted planning approval subject to 10 conditions.

One states the development is to comply with the requirements of the HSE and the developer is to consult with the Environmental Health Officer prior to works commencing.

The proposed graves are to be single depth graves only.