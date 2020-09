Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N17 Tuam Bypass is to face rolling closures over the next two days due to routine maintenance works.

Tomorrow Monday, the Northbound carriageway will be closed between the roundabout with the N83 at either end of the bypass, from 8am until 4pm.

While on Tuesday, the closure will be repeated in the Southbound direction between 8am and the later time of 6pm.

During this time, traffic will be diverted through Tuam.