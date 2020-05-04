Closures on N17 Tuam Bypass to come into effect from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Closures on the N17 Tuam Bypass will come into effect from tomorrow morning.

The closures are to facilitate routine maintenance works – and will take place between the roundabout and the N83 at both ends of the bypass.

The northbound carriageway will be closed tomorrow Tuesday between 8am and 6pm.

While on Wednesday, the southbound carriageway will be closed between 8am and 6pm.

Traffic will be diverted through Tuam on both days and motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys.