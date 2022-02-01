Closures on dual carriageway near Oranmore to facilitate litter cleanup

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- There will be closures on the dual carriageway near Oranmore tomorrow and Thursday to facilitate litter picking and drainage works. (2/2 and 3/2)

Lane closures will be in place from 8.30am to 5.30pm, between the Martin Roundabout at Galway Clinic and the Oranmore GAA Club on the old Dublin Road.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional times for their journeys.

A recent meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore district heard it’s completely unacceptable that the litter problem along the road has been allowed to develop to the extent it has.