Closure order served on Westside Ethnic foodstore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An ethnic food store in Westside is on the newly published closure orders of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

U Pick Store in the Westside Business Centre was served with the closure order last month for breaches including failure to adequately rodent proof the property.

The closure order was served on the 8th of October and it was lifted three days later.

On inspection, 2 dead rats were found in the dry goods storage area and a number of rodent droppings were noted throughout the room.

The retailer was also cited for having no instantaneous supply of hot water at the sinks in the butcher area in the initial stage of the inspection.