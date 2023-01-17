Closure of section of Gort Tuam motorway for barrier repairs tomorrow and Thursday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the Gort Tuam motorway will be closed tomorrow and Thursday, to allow barrier repairs

2 barriers along the M17, one northbound and one southbound are to be repaired

As a result the mainline M17 will have with all traffic diverted up and over at Junction 19 – the Annagh Hill/N63 junction, at certain times

Tomorrow, from approximately 11am to 3pm, there will be an M17 northbound closure with all traffic diverted up and over Junction 19 to re-join the mainline M17 carriageway

On Thursday, from approximatey 11am to 3pm, there will be an M17 southbound closure with all traffic diverted up and over Junction 19 to re-join the mainline M17 carriageway

The closures will be fully manned by TM Technicians throughout the works, and the diversion route will be checked at the required intervals.

Meanwhile, works on the Tynagh to Nutgrove Cross road will lead to temporary closures between tomorrow and Friday

This section of the L4314 will be inaccessible to vehicles from 7.30am to 6 pm each day.

The road resurfacing overlay works are due to begin tomorrow, and delays are expected