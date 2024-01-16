Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

Closure of Boat Inn Oughterard just one of countless closures across country due to rising costs

The closure of the Boat Inn in Oughterard is just one of countless closures across the country in recent weeks due to spiraling costs.

That’s according to CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, the Boat Inn said the decision was due to the “exorbitant” costs of running a business, and in particular, dramatic increases in recent years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Adrian Cummins said food-led businesses are facing a crisis.

